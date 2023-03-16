Fleury S A : Earnings Release - 3Q22

However, there may be differences when compared to the financial statements due to decimal digits

1. Management Comments

Discipline in the execution of the growth strategy

2022 was marked by results that prove the efficiency of the strategy we outlined almost two years ago: three quarters of consecutive records in terms of revenue and an increase of 15.1% in annual gross revenue compared to 2021 (if we disregard the effect of Covid-19, the growth was 20.2%), totaling R$4.8 billion. This result came from the contribution of our three avenues of growth - Diagnostic Medicine, New Links and Health Platform - and a balanced combination of organic growth and through acquisitions; organic growth in the annual comparison was 8.0%.

In the exploration of new channels, Mobile Service showed growth of 33.1%, through new routes and portfolio increase, reaching 8.5% of the group's total revenue, and reinforcing the change in customer behavior after the pandemic.

The formation of the ecosystem was strengthened with the services of New Links, including the specialties of orthopedics, ophthalmology, drug infusion and fertility, as well as the digital health platform, which showed growth in the year of 84.8%, already representing 8.6% of the group's total revenue. EBITDA reached a record R$1.2 billion in 2022, an increase of 9.1% over the previous year's recurring EBITDA, with a margin of 26.7%. Net income reached R$307.9 million, with a net margin of 6.9%.

In 4Q22, gross revenue totaled R$1.2 billion - an increase of 9.4% compared to 4Q21. The contribution of Covid tests in gross revenue was 1.2%, reaching the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic - if we disregard the effects of these tests, the growth was 14.7%. We emphasize that this slowdown in growth in 4Q22 was mainly due to the cyclical impact of the unprecedented holding of a World Cup between November and December and the resumption of the expected seasonality of the year-end festivities which, in practice, reduced the normal days of customer service.

Considering the growth avenues traced, the gross revenue from Diagnostic Medicine increased by 10.0% in 4Q22 compared to 4Q21. It is worth mentioning the strong performance of the service units in Rio de Janeiro, with 14.5% growth in gross revenue, indicating a gain in market share in the region, despite the lower number of beneficiaries served by supplementary health. B2B gross revenue, on the other hand, decreased 24.7% in the quarterly comparison, with an impact mainly from the end of the 10-year contractual cycle with a large client whose effect has already been reflected throughout 2022. We can also highlight the significant performance of New Links, which showed a growth of 89.4% in gross revenue compared to 4Q21 (and 101.5% in the annual comparison), mainly due to business acquisitions that expand the value chain, confirming our strategy.

Building the health ecosystem and strengthening the capital structure

In 2022, we carried out acquisitions that strengthened both diagnostic medicine (Marcelo Magalhães in Pernambuco and Méthodos in southern Minas Gerais) and New Links (Saha and Retina Clinic in São Paulo, in the specialties of drug infusions and ophthalmology, respectively). The major highlight was the

