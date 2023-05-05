Fleury S A : ITR 1Q 2023

Advanced search
DocuSign Envelope ID: C9A9A378-B0B5-41B5-B8AC-06E0CFCE795D

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Fleury S.A.

Quarterly Information (ITR) at March 31, 2023

and report on review of quarterly information

DocuSign Envelope ID: C9A9A378-B0B5-41B5-B8AC-06E0CFCE795D

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders

Fleury S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Fleury S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, comprising the balance sheet at that date and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the quarter then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: C9A9A378-B0B5-41B5-B8AC-06E0CFCE795D

Fleury S.A.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the parent company and consolidated statements of value added for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These statements are the responsibility of the Company's management and are presented as supplementary information under IAS 34. These statements have been subjected to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information for the purpose of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim accounting information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in the accounting standard CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added have not been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard, and consistent with the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information taken as a whole.

São Paulo May 3, 2023

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes

CRC 2SP000160/O-5

Maarcelo Orlando

Contador CRC 1SP217518/O-7

3

FLEURY S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BALANCE SHEET AS OF

(In thousands of reais - R$)

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

Parent Company

Consolidated

Assets

03/31/2023

12/31/2022

03/31/2023

12/31/2022

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

03/31/2023

12/31/2022

03/31/2023

12/31/2022

Current assets

Current liabilities

Cash and cash equivalents

5

3,527

9,121

9,870

17,256

Financing

14

8,353

12,051

8,895

12,838

Securities

6

1,112,765

1,174,965

1,271,657

1,292,234

Debentures

15

362,620

348,081

362,620

348,081

Accounts receivable

7

790,765

701,549

973,701

856,849

Lease

16

172,412

153,133

192,467

174,901

Inventories

8

61,591

68,994

99,247

96,576

Suppliers

17

262,649

283,544

359,718

364,268

Recoverable taxes

9

12,496

12,797

14,419

14,757

Labor obligations

18

167,427

204,575

191,554

227,600

IRPJ and CSLL recoverable

63,469

52,102

73,847

62,265

Taxes and contributions payable

19

29,241

23,338

48,489

40,812

Assets held for sale

-

-

-

14,968

Income tax and social contribution payable

327

327

10,984

7,110

Other assets

10

28,063

29,378

33,009

36,499

Accounts payable - Acquisition of companies

20

22,158

24,786

35,180

40,337

Total current

2,072,676

2,048,906

2,475,750

2,391,404

Interest on own capital and dividends payable

25.b

74

80

213

219

Other liabilities

21

15,216

13,651

25,081

17,969

Total current

1,040,477

1,063,566

1,235,201

1,234,135

Non-current liabilities

Long-term assets

Debentures

15

2,199,004

2,198,917

2,199,004

2,198,917

Securities

6

31,893

32,473

117,733

121,641

Lease

16

840,471

856,468

928,192

943,348

Income tax and social contribution - deferred

22

-

53,225

48,624

Income tax and social contribution - deferred

22

369,696

366,215

403,139

397,589

Judicial deposits

23

17,644

17,764

24,464

24,160

Provision for tax, labor and civil risks

23

14,510

16,563

27,401

29,087

Other assets

10

15,458

15,938

52,963

53,765

Tax installments

19

3,192

4,024

6,441

8,708

64,995

66,175

248,385

248,190

Accounts payable - Acquisition of companies

20

65,950

63,642

253,941

276,326

Other liabilities

21

-

-

2,576

2,575

Total non-current

3,492,823

3,505,829

3,820,694

3,856,550

Shareholders' equity

Capital

25.a

1,716,902

1,717,222

1,716,902

1,717,222

Capital reserve

26

603,250

603,212

603,250

603,212

Profit reserves

Investment reserve

25.d

207,619

45,166

207,619

45,166

Legal reserve

148,616

148,616

148,616

148,616

Retained earnings

24,838

187,291

24,838

187,291

Income for the period

93,852

-

93,852

-

Investments

11

1,681,268

1,634,014

56,872

44,080

Treasury shares

25.c

(9,213)

(19,971)

(9,213)

(19,971)

Property, plant and equipment

12

819,446

833,379

909,115

925,883

Shareholders' equity of controlling shareholders

2,785,864

2,681,536

2,785,864

2,681,536

Intangible assets

12

1,755,841

1,748,954

3,147,225

3,159,926

Non-controlling interest

-

-

22,121

19,549

Right-of-use

13

924,938

919,503

1,026,533

1,022,287

Total shareholders' equity

2,785,864

2,681,536

2,807,985

2,701,085

Total non-current

5,246,488

5,202,025

5,388,130

5,400,366

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

7,319,164

7,250,931

7,863,880

7,791,770

Total assets

7,319,164

7,250,931

7,863,880

7,791,770

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

