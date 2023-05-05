Fleury S A : ITR 1Q 2023

DocuSign Envelope ID: C9A9A378-B0B5-41B5-B8AC-06E0CFCE795D

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Report on review of quarterly information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders

Fleury S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information of Fleury S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, comprising the balance sheet at that date and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the quarter then ended, and explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the parent company and consolidated interim accounting information in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21, Interim Financial Reporting, of the Brazilian Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim accounting information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Reviews of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing and consequently did not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the interim information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying parent company and consolidated interim accounting information included in the quarterly information referred to above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.