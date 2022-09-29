Advanced search
    FLRY3   BRFLRYACNOR5

FLEURY S.A.

(FLRY3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-29 pm EDT
17.37 BRL    0.00%
05:44pFleury S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council
PU
09/21C2N Diagnostics LLC Partners with Grupo Fleury to Bring Pioneering Blood Tests to Brazil for Advancing Brain Health
CI
09/01Fleury S A : Relatório Anual de Sustentabilidade 2021 - Versão com recursos de acessibilidade
PU
Fleury S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council

09/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
FLEURY S.A.

Publicly-held Corporation

CNPJ No. 60.840.055/0001-31

NIRE 35.300.197.534

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL

COUNCIL HELD ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

  1. Date, time and place: Meeting held on September 28, 2022, at 2 p.m, at the headquarters of Fleury S.A. ("Company"), in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Av. General Valdomiro de Lima, 508, Jabaquara.
  2. Call and Attendance: Call was waived, due to the attendance of all members of the Fiscal Council, by videoconference, namely: (i) Luciana Doria Wilson; (ii) José Maria Chapina Alcazar and (iii) Sergio Moreno
  3. Chairman: The meeting was chaired by Luciana Doria Wilson and Fernando Aguiar Camargo served as secretary.
  4. Agenda: Appreciate the proposal, to be submitted to the Company's
    Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), regarding the merger of the companies Centro de Endoscopia Digestiva do Recife Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 11.521.101/0001-24), Diagmax Diagnósticos por Imagem Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 04.907.130/0001-63), Diagmax Participações Societárias S.A. (CNPJ/ME: 28.850.695/0001-10) and Inlab - Investigation Laboratorial Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 63.441.802/0001-57) by the Company, as well as giving an opinion on the aforementioned mergers.
  5. Resolutions: The members of the Fiscal Council, by unanimous vote and without reservation, decided to:
  1. Give a favorable opinion on the proposal to be submitted to the EGM on the mergers, pursuant to the Board of Directors' Meeting held on September 28, 2022.
  2. Approve and sign the opinion, to be submitted to the EGM, which is part of these minutes in the form of Annex I.
    6. Closing: There being no further business to discuss or any other statement to be made, this Meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up, which, after being read and found to be in order, were signed by all those in attendance. Signatures: Chairman: Luciana Doria Wilson; President: Fernando Aguiar Camargo; Secretary. Fiscal Council members: Luciana Doria Wilson, José Maria Chapina Alcazar e Sergio Moreno.

JUR_SP - 45329234v1 - 7230003.498890

As per the original, drawn up in the official book.

São Paulo, September 28, 2022.

_______________________________

_______________________________

Luciana Doria Wilson

Fernando Aguiar Camargo

Chairman

Secretary

JUR_SP - 45329234v1 - 7230003.498890

FLEURY S.A.

Publicly-held Corporation

CNPJ No. 60.840.055/0001-31

NIRE 35.300.197.534

FISCAL COUNCIL REPORT

The Fiscal Council of Fleury S.A. ("Company"), in the exercise of the attribution conferred on them by item III, of article 163 of Law No. 6,404/76, based on the information made available and, having received clarifications from the Management, under the aspects of legality and regularity, and in the documents analyzed, unanimously agreed in favor of the proposal to be submitted to the AGE regarding the merger, by the Company, of the companies Centro de Endoscopia Digestiva do Recife Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 11.521.101/0001-24), Diagmax Diagnósticos por Imagem Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 04.907.130/0001-63), Diagmax Participações Societárias S.A. (CNPJ/ME: 28.850.695/0001-10) and Inlab - Investigation Laboratorial Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 63.441.802/0001-57).

São Paulo, September 28, 2022.

Members of the Fiscal Council:

_______________________________

__________________________________

Luciana Doria Wilson

José Maria Chapina Alcazar

_________________

Sergio Moreno

JUR_SP - 45329234v1 - 7230003.498890

Disclaimer

Fleury SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
