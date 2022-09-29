Fleury S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council

Approve and sign the opinion, to be submitted to the EGM, which is part of these minutes in the form of

FLEURY S.A.

Publicly-held Corporation

CNPJ No. 60.840.055/0001-31

NIRE 35.300.197.534

FISCAL COUNCIL REPORT

The Fiscal Council of Fleury S.A. ("Company"), in the exercise of the attribution conferred on them by item III, of article 163 of Law No. 6,404/76, based on the information made available and, having received clarifications from the Management, under the aspects of legality and regularity, and in the documents analyzed, unanimously agreed in favor of the proposal to be submitted to the AGE regarding the merger, by the Company, of the companies Centro de Endoscopia Digestiva do Recife Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 11.521.101/0001-24), Diagmax Diagnósticos por Imagem Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 04.907.130/0001-63), Diagmax Participações Societárias S.A. (CNPJ/ME: 28.850.695/0001-10) and Inlab - Investigation Laboratorial Ltda. (CNPJ/ME: 63.441.802/0001-57).

São Paulo, September 28, 2022.

Members of the Fiscal Council: _______________________________ __________________________________ Luciana Doria Wilson José Maria Chapina Alcazar

_________________

Sergio Moreno

