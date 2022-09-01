Fleury S A : Relatório Anual de Sustentabilidade 2021 - Versão com recursos de acessibilidade

reports evaluation and data survey of the

risks of the functions within the scope

of the Environmental Risk Prevention

Program (PPRA).

In order to ensure the management of

identified risks, we seek to continuously

improve our health and safety management

system, enhancing processes and flows and

training, guiding and recycling employees.

This risk management also allows for the

assessment of the need to change and

adapt Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),

as well as updating activities to changes in

legislation applicable to the Group, thus

reducing legal risk.

Among the main work-related hazards at

the Company are accidents with sharps

and possible contamination with infectious

agents. To mitigate these risks, we carry

out communication campaigns, training

through the Corporate University app

and the assessment of this item in safety

inspections. In addition, the Accident

Platform was created for communication,

information, doubts and access to the

Group's contents.

The Company has the Internal Accident

Prevention Commission (CIPA) and the

Biosafety Commission to deal with health

and safety matters, in addition to specific

channels for reporting accidents. Employees

can report or ask questions about any work

accident on the Group's specific channel

or directly with the safety technicians

responsible for the units. Every reported

accident undergoes an investigation process

by the Group's health and safety and, if the

accident is characterized, a Work Accident

Report (CAT) is opened.

Among the processes to investigate work

accidents and determine improvements and

corrective measures, there is a risk assessment

of processes and activities, observation of

employees' routines through inspections

at the units, evaluation of accident and

incident data, accident investigation form,

clinical evaluation of injured employees and

evaluation of the use of PPE and collective

protective equipment (CPEs).

In 2021, the main chronic occupational

diseases were musculoskeletal and mental

disorders. With regard to infectious diseases,

the highest incidence was Covid-19.

In order to respect employees' privacy,

health-related personal information is not

disclosed, as is the profile mapped through

occupational exams data. This data is used

exclusively for the. development of health

programs and actions, and is restricted

and available only to occupational health

professionals. No health condition can be

shared with management teams, HR or any

other area.

Health and safety service Role

Risk identification: Environmental

Risk Prevention Program (PPRA)

and Risk Management Program

(PGR)

Assessment of the main environmental risks and dangers related to the

functions and activities of the employees through PPRA/PGR, in order to direct

preventive measures for the employees' health and safety.

Delivery and control of PPE Provide the PPE necessary for the performance of the activities and record the

delivery of the PPE.

Risk map Visually present the environmental risks identified in the survey conducted for

each area of the company.

Complementary exam

determination according to risk

exposure

Define the exams to be performed by the employees in the periodic

Occupational Health appointments, and other health measures, based on the

survey of risks performed.

Preparation of PCMSO and

performance of occupational

exams

From PPRA, the Occupational Health prepares the Occupational Health

Medical Control Program (PCMSO), which describes the employees' medical

control measures for monitoring and preservation of the Occupational Health

by performing the admissions, periodic, dismissal, change of function, return to

work, etc. exams.

Ergonomics Program A set of activities aimed at identifying ergonomic conditions at the workstations

and establishing improvement actions, when necessary, aiming at preventing

occupational health and safety risks.

Quality of Life Programs Additional and complementary programs that encourage healthy living habits, such

as physical activity, nutrition, mental health, and pregnant women's health. They try

to look at the employee's health in an all-encompassing way, including assistance

care (follow-up on surgeries, medical appointments, etc.), as well as occupational

care.

Control of leaves of absence,

periodic and vaccination

Monitoring employee absences; performing the periodic exams that prove that

employees are fit to work; making the mandatory and non-mandatory vaccines

available to employees, such as hepatitis B, flu vaccine, etc.

Health Indicators Follow-up, monitoring, and analysis of the main health indicators (ASO,

vaccines, among others) of the Group's employees.

76 Sustainability Report · 2021