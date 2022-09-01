Fleury S A : Relatório Anual de Sustentabilidade 2021 - Versão com recursos de acessibilidade

reports evaluation and data survey of the
risks of the functions within the scope
of the Environmental Risk Prevention
Program (PPRA).
In order to ensure the management of
identified risks, we seek to continuously
improve our health and safety management
system, enhancing processes and flows and
training, guiding and recycling employees.
This risk management also allows for the
assessment of the need to change and
adapt Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),
as well as updating activities to changes in
legislation applicable to the Group, thus
reducing legal risk.
Among the main work-related hazards at
the Company are accidents with sharps
and possible contamination with infectious
agents. To mitigate these risks, we carry
out communication campaigns, training
through the Corporate University app
and the assessment of this item in safety
inspections. In addition, the Accident
Platform was created for communication,
information, doubts and access to the
Group's contents.
The Company has the Internal Accident
Prevention Commission (CIPA) and the
Biosafety Commission to deal with health
and safety matters, in addition to specific
channels for reporting accidents. Employees
can report or ask questions about any work
accident on the Group's specific channel
or directly with the safety technicians
responsible for the units. Every reported
accident undergoes an investigation process
by the Group's health and safety and, if the
accident is characterized, a Work Accident
Report (CAT) is opened.
Among the processes to investigate work
accidents and determine improvements and
corrective measures, there is a risk assessment
of processes and activities, observation of
employees' routines through inspections
at the units, evaluation of accident and
incident data, accident investigation form,
clinical evaluation of injured employees and
evaluation of the use of PPE and collective
protective equipment (CPEs).
In 2021, the main chronic occupational
diseases were musculoskeletal and mental
disorders. With regard to infectious diseases,
the highest incidence was Covid-19.
In order to respect employees' privacy,
health-related personal information is not
disclosed, as is the profile mapped through
occupational exams data. This data is used
exclusively for the. development of health
programs and actions, and is restricted
and available only to occupational health
professionals. No health condition can be
shared with management teams, HR or any
other area.
Health and safety service Role
Risk identification: Environmental
Risk Prevention Program (PPRA)
and Risk Management Program
(PGR)
Assessment of the main environmental risks and dangers related to the
functions and activities of the employees through PPRA/PGR, in order to direct
preventive measures for the employees' health and safety.
Delivery and control of PPE Provide the PPE necessary for the performance of the activities and record the
delivery of the PPE.
Risk map Visually present the environmental risks identified in the survey conducted for
each area of the company.
Complementary exam
determination according to risk
exposure
Define the exams to be performed by the employees in the periodic
Occupational Health appointments, and other health measures, based on the
survey of risks performed.
Preparation of PCMSO and
performance of occupational
exams
From PPRA, the Occupational Health prepares the Occupational Health
Medical Control Program (PCMSO), which describes the employees' medical
control measures for monitoring and preservation of the Occupational Health
by performing the admissions, periodic, dismissal, change of function, return to
work, etc. exams.
Ergonomics Program A set of activities aimed at identifying ergonomic conditions at the workstations
and establishing improvement actions, when necessary, aiming at preventing
occupational health and safety risks.
Quality of Life Programs Additional and complementary programs that encourage healthy living habits, such
as physical activity, nutrition, mental health, and pregnant women's health. They try
to look at the employee's health in an all-encompassing way, including assistance
care (follow-up on surgeries, medical appointments, etc.), as well as occupational
care.
Control of leaves of absence,
periodic and vaccination
Monitoring employee absences; performing the periodic exams that prove that
employees are fit to work; making the mandatory and non-mandatory vaccines
available to employees, such as hepatitis B, flu vaccine, etc.
Health Indicators Follow-up, monitoring, and analysis of the main health indicators (ASO,
vaccines, among others) of the Group's employees.
