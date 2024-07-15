About Fleury Group

We stand as a benchmark in Brazil's healthcare sector, recognized by the medical community and society for our technical, medical, care, and management, as well as our ability to drive the sector through innovation.

BUSINESS COMBINATION

In 2022, we announced to the market the combination with Pardini Group, which was approved by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and began in 2023. Therefore, the data presented in this report reflects the business combination between Fleury Group and Pardini Group.

The integration takes our ability to generate value to a new level, expanding the integrated offer of diagnostic health services throughout the country and positioning us as one of the market's leading players. This union brings with it a complementary portfolio of brands and expanded geographical coverage, further strengthening the Company's presence nationwide.

We now operate

in more than 13 states

with 39 regional brands recognized in various segments

We have expanded our service units, reaching

524 service units

34 Novos Elos units