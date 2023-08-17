the grant of a number of Matching Shares corresponding to the number of Invested Shares that are acquired by the Beneficiaries with the amount of the respective Bonuses concerning the 1st Installment, under the 2024 Matching Program, multiplied by the individual factor applicable to each Beneficiary. The individual list of the contemplated Beneficiaries, the amount of the Bonus concerning the 1st Installment and the number of

the 2024 Matching Shares Program, pursuant to Exhibit I of these minutes, which is filed at the Company's principal place of business

the approval of the Company's Matching Shares grants to certain beneficiaries, subject to the terms set forth in the Matching Plan and the 2024 Matching Program; and (iii) the authorization for the Company's management to adopt all measures and perform all acts required to comply with the resolutions that are taken.

6. Adjournment:As there was nothing else to be discussed and no other statements, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up which, after having been read and approved, were signed by all in attendance. Signatures: Presiding Board: Marcio Pinheiro Mendes, Chairman; Fernando Aguiar Camargo, Secretary. Directors: Marcio Pinheiro Mendes; Fernando Lopes Alberto; Rui Monteiro de Barros Maciel; Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi ; Mr. Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior; Ivan Luiz Gontijo Junior; João Roberto Gonçalves Teixeira; Regina Pardini: Áurea Maria Pardini; Mr. Victor Cavalcanti Pardini.

Authorize the Company's management to take all necessary measures to implement the resolutions approved herein, including determining the number of Matching Shares to be received by each Beneficiary and signing all instruments related to the resolutions taken above.

Matching Shares to be granted for each Invested Share was approved and initialed by the Board of Directors and will remain filed at the Company's principal place of business.

Exhibit I

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FLEURY S.A., HELD ON AUGUST 10, 2023, AT 09:00 AM.

2024 MATCHING PROGRAM OF FLEURY S.A.

This Matching Program of FLEURY S.A. ("Company"), approved by the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on August 10, 2023 ("Program"), establishes the terms and conditions of the third grant of Matching Shares of the Company.

The Program has been prepared in accordance with and is subject to the Matching Plan of Fleury S.A., as approved by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 5, 2019 ("Plan").

1. Definitions

1.1. Capitalized terms will have the meanings assigned to them in the Plan, unless otherwise defined in this Program.

2. Quantity

2.1. The number of Matching Shares to be issued to the Beneficiaries under this Program will be limited to the number of Invested Shares that can be acquired with the total amount of each installment of the approved Bonus, according to the quotation of the Company's Shares on the acquisition dates defined by the Board of Directors and/or the Executive Office.

3. Beneficiaries; Requirements