Flex LNG - DNB Investor Lunch Presentation

06/20/2023 | 08:59am EDT
June 20, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

CFO Knut Traaholt will be presenting Flex LNG at an investor lunch hosted by DNB today in connection with the Marine Money Week in New York.

The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our web page www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”. For more information, please check out our web page www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


