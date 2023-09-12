September 12, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG will this week be attending the NYSE Investor Access Day for Energy & Utilities, the 15th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum in connection with London International Shipping Week, and we will also be doing an investor update with Nordnet. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt

Chief Financial Officer

Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 12 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts and one vessel on variable hire time charter. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment