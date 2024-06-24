HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG will attend the DNB Investor Lunch in connection with Marine Money 2024 in New York, and we will also be meeting with investors. The presentation used is attached hereto and is also available on our web page.

For more information please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two -stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

