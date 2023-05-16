Advanced search
    FLNG   BMG359472021

FLEX LNG LTD.

(FLNG)
2023-05-16
327.20 NOK   -5.49%
Correction : Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Flex LNG for the first quarter 2023
GL
11:13aCorrection : Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Flex LNG for the first quarter 2023
AQ
Transcript : FLEX LNG Ltd., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
Correction: Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Flex LNG for the first quarter 2023

05/16/2023 | 11:13am EDT
May 16, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please note corrections to the dividend dates as per below. 

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) for the first quarter 2023.

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:
Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: May 26, 2023
Ex-date: May 30, 2023
Record date: May 31, 2023
Payment date: On or about June 13, 2023. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about June 16, 2023.
Date of approval: May 15, 2023

For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


