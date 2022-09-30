Advanced search
    FLNG   BMG359472021

FLEX LNG LTD.

(FLNG)
09/30/2022
346.60 NOK   +4.21%
09/15Flex LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
GL
09/15Flex LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
AQ
09/12Flex LNG - Mandatory notification pf trade by primary insiders
GL
Flex LNG - Annual General Meeting 2022

09/30/2022 | 10:39am EDT
FLEX LNG LTD. (the “Company”) advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 09:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1.    To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2.    To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3.    To re-elect David McManus as a Director of the Company.

4.    To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

5.    To re-elect Nikolai Grigoriev as a Director of the Company.

6.    To re-elect Steen Jakobsen as a Director of the Company.

7.    To elect Susan Sakmar as a Director of the Company.

8.    To re-appoint Ernst & Young AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

9.    To approve remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

10.  To approve an amendment to the bye-laws of the Company.



September 30, 2022

The Board of Directors
FLEX LNG LTD.
Hamilton, Bermuda

 


