Flex LNG : FLNG – Repurchase of shares

Monday December 21, 2020

FLNG - Repurchase of shares

December 21, 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ('Flex LNG' or the 'Company') announces that the Company has today purchased 26,750 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 74.61 per share. After this transaction Flex LNG holds a total of 176,750 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.

For more info please contact: Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS. Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.