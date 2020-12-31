Flex LNG : FLNG – Repurchase of shares

Monday December 21, 2020
FLNG - Repurchase of shares
December 21, 2020
Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG Ltd. ('Flex LNG' or the 'Company') announces that the Company has today purchased 26,750 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 74.61 per share. After this transaction Flex LNG holds a total of 176,750 own shares.
The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.
For more info please contact: Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS. Telephone +47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 11:50:01 UTC