Flex LNG Ltd.

FLEX LNG LTD.

(FLNG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 12/30 10:25:13 am
75.1 NOK   +0.81%
FLEX LNG : FLNG – Repurchase of shares
PU
12/29FLEX LNG : FLNG - Repurchase of shares
AQ
12/21FLEX LNG : FLNG - Repurchase of shares
AQ
Flex LNG : FLNG – Repurchase of shares

12/31/2020 | 06:51am EST
Monday December 21, 2020

FLNG - Repurchase of shares
December 21, 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ('Flex LNG' or the 'Company') announces that the Company has today purchased 26,750 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 74.61 per share. After this transaction Flex LNG holds a total of 176,750 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.

For more info please contact: Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS. Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

FLEX LNG Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 11:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 159 M - -
Net income 2020 5,96 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 82,9x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 475 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart FLEX LNG LTD.
Duration : Period :
Flex LNG Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LNG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,90 $
Last Close Price 8,81 $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Gurvin Chief Financial Officer
Marius Hermansen Independent Director
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LNG LTD.-17.38%474
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.47%42 729
CNOOC LIMITED-44.37%41 525
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-39.64%29 496
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-26.07%28 747
ECOPETROL S.A.-31.61%27 012
