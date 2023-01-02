Advanced search
    FLNG   BMG359472021

FLEX LNG LTD.

(FLNG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-12-30 am EST
320.80 NOK   -2.14%
02:01aFlex LNG - Increase in share capital
GL
02:00aFlex LNG - Increase in share capital
AQ
2022Flex LNG - Ex Date Q3 2022
GL
Flex LNG - Increase in share capital

01/02/2023 | 02:01am EST
January 2, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the announcement and SEC filing by Flex LNG Ltd. (“Flex LNG” or the “Company”) on the Company’s entry into an Equity Distribution Agreement on 15 November 2022.

Flex LNG has issued 409,741 ordinary shares pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement during the month of December 2022. Following such issuance, Flex LNG has an issued share capital of 54,520,325 ordinary shares, each with a par value of $0.10. The shares were issued at an average gross price of $36.09 per share.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 343 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,58x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 1 735 M 1 735 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,14x
EV / Sales 2023 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 51,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,56 $
Average target price 35,86 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer
Knut Traaholt Chief Financial Officer
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Jannicke Eilertsen Compliance Officer
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEX LNG LTD.0.00%1 735
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.101.35%7 065
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.0.00%2 836
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.0.00%1 817
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%1 444
BW LPG LIMITED51.45%1 026