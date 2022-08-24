Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Flex LNG for the second quarter 2022

Log in
August 24, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) for the second quarter 2022.


Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.


Dividend amount: $1.25

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: 6 September 2022

Ex-date: 7 September 2022

Record date: 8 September 2022

Payment date: On or about 13 September 2022. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 16 September 2022.

Date of approval: 23 August 2022


For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG 

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”.

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG, at the date and time set out above. 


