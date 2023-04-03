Advanced search
    FLNG   BMG359472021

FLEX LNG LTD.

(FLNG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:04:14 2023-04-03 am EDT
353.80 NOK   +2.55%
02:50aFlex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR
GL
02:50aFlex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR
GL
03/29Flex LNG - 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
Flex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR

04/03/2023 | 02:50am EDT
Hamilton, Bermuda
April 3, 2023

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received trade notifications from the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Susan Sakmar, Director, has on March 31, 2023 purchased 500 shares on New York Stock Exchange for USD 33.5689 per share. Following the purchase, Mrs. Sakmar owns 1,000 shares in the Company.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 369 M - -
Net income 2023 147 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 9,10%
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 771 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,51x
EV / Sales 2024 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 50,6%
FLEX LNG Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLEX LNG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,98 $
Average target price 35,42 $
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer
Knut Traaholt Chief Financial Officer
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Jannicke Eilertsen Compliance Officer
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEX LNG LTD.7.54%1 771
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.35.45%8 186
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.4.72%3 172
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.12.59%2 047
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.21.73%1 758
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.17.06%1 066
