Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Flex LNG Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLNG   BMG359472021

FLEX LNG LTD.

(FLNG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-06-21 am EDT
258.80 NOK   +6.68%
10:16aFlex LNG - Market Update Presentation
GL
10:16aFlex LNG - Market Update Presentation
GL
05/24Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flex LNG - Market Update Presentation

06/21/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 21, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG will be attending the Marine Money conference in New York this week. Please find attached the presentation which will be presented at the 4th Credit Agricole Shipping Conference and used in various investor relations meetings.

The presentation is also available on www.flexlng.com 

For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”. For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


All news about FLEX LNG LTD.
10:16aFlex LNG - Market Update Presentation
GL
10:16aFlex LNG - Market Update Presentation
GL
05/24Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2022
GL
05/24Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2022
AQ
05/24FLEX LNG LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19FLEX LNG : 2021 Annual ESG report
PU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : FLEX LNG Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11FLEX LNG : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11FLEX LNG Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11FLEX LNG : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLEX LNG LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 345 M - -
Net income 2022 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 1 304 M 1 304 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,76x
EV / Sales 2023 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FLEX LNG LTD.
Duration : Period :
Flex LNG Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LNG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,54 $
Average target price 29,32 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Øystein Moksheim Kalleklev Chief Executive Officer
Knut Traaholt Chief Financial Officer
David McManus Non-Executive Chairman
Jannicke Eilertsen Compliance Officer
Ola Lorentzon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEX LNG LTD.23.15%1 304
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.42.76%5 560
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.166.12%1 923
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.43.05%1 043
BW LPG LIMITED45.25%993
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.3.08%892