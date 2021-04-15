Flex LNG : Arctic Securities Presentation

MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 PROVIDES SAFE HARBOR PROTECTIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN ORDER TO ENCOURAGE COMPANIES TO PROVIDE PROSPECTIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THEIR BUSINESS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE STATEMENTS CONCERNING PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, STRATEGIES, FUTURE EVENTS OR PERFORMANCE, AND UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER STATEMENTS, WHICH ARE OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACTS.
2
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Great Hardware
Fully Financed
$~840m paid-in equity
$~1.7bn long-term attractive debt secured
$~129m cash at hand YE-2020
No unfunded capex
Fleet of 13 large LNGCs (MEGI/XDF) built 2018-2021
Right Software
Attractive Market
Lean and experienced in-house commercial and technical mgt. with proven industry track record
1) Source: Wood Mackenzie Q4-2020, GTT and Texas A&M University
3
FLEX LNG AND CHENIERE ENTER INTO TIME CHARTER PARTY AGREEMENTS
Flex LNG and Cheniere Enter into Time Charter Party Agreements
April 15, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG, Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") (OSE/NYSE: FLNG) announced today it has entered into time charterparty agreements with Cheniere Marketing International ("Cheniere") for four LNG carriers with the option for a fifth LNG carrier. Under the agreements, Flex LNG will employ newbuild Flex Vigilant which will be delivered to Cheniere ex-yard in May 2021. In addition, Flex LNG will deliver two of its existing LNG carriers to Cheniere during the third quarter of 2021, and a third existing LNG carrier during the third quarter of 2022. Cheniere will have the option to add a fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG's existing fleet during the third quarter of 2022. The firm charter period for each of the four initial LNG carriers is between three and three and a half years, with an option for Cheniere to extend each by up to two additional years.
Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:
"We are very pleased to enter into these agreements with Cheniere. The agreements secure attractive employment for four, possibly five, of our ships with a first-class charterer. Our large and energy efficient ships are particularly well suited for their long-haul trade and align with Cheniere's efforts to secure required shipping capacity while improving the environmental performance of their overall fleet. Hence, this agreement makes very much sense for both parties, so we look forward to further developing our relationship in the years to come. Lastly, these contracts add substantial revenue backlog to our Company which is in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term- employment for our ships when we think the time is right."
All existing Flex LNG ships are large LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of approximately 173,400 to 174,000 cubic meters (CBM) and fitted with efficient dual-fueltwo-stroke propulsion (MEGI/XDF). This makes the ships particularly ideal for large parcel, long haul transportation with the industry's lowest carbon footprint and unit transportation cost.
Flex Vigilant
Flex TBN 1
Flex TBN 2
Flex TBN 3
Flex TBN 4
1) The Time Charter Party Agreements remain subject to final documentation and certain closing conditions in connection with the delivery and acceptance of the LNG carriers to Cheniere.
4
FLEET STRUCTURE POST
DEAL
Ships:
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
Q1-22
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
End firm period
Flex Enterprise
Q1-22
Flex Amber
Q4-21
Flex Artemis
Q3-25
Flex Rainbow
Q1-22
Flex Aurora
Q3-21
Flex Resolute
Q4-21
Flex Freedom
Q1-22
Flex Courageous
Q1-22
Flex Vigilant
Q2-24
Flex Endeavour₁
Q1-25
Flex Ranger₁
Q1/Q2-25
Flex Constellation₂
Q1-26
Flex Volunteer₂
Q1/Q2-26
Employment type:
Variable hire
Fixed hire
Options
Spot
Flex LNG has the option of nominating performing vessels for the Cheniere TCPs depending on vessel availability with flexible delivery
windows thus increasing our ability to marketing our ships in the spot market in the interim periods
1) Flex LNG has option to nominate Flex Endeavour, Flex Ranger, Flex Constellation and/or Flex Volunteer for the 2021 TCPs
5
Flex has the option to nominate performing vessels for the 2022 TCPs from its existing fleet depending on particular vessel availability
