Flex : 2022 Sustainability Report Factsheet

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of our strategy and vision of becoming the most trusted global technology, supply chain and manufacturing partner to improve the world.

In 2021, we refreshed our sustainability strategy and announced a comprehensive set of targets through 2030. Our framework and commitments center

on our world, our people and our approach to business practices, spanning several pillars, and align with the UN Global Compact and UN Sustainable Development Goals. We strive to drive a tangible, measurable difference within and beyond our operations, and for all stakeholders - customers, suppliers, employees and investors - to proudly partner with us on the journey to a more sustainable future.