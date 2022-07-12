Flex : 2022 Sustainability Report Factsheet

on our world, our people and our approach to business practices, spanning several pillars, and align with the UN Global Compact and UN Sustainable Development Goals. We strive to drive a tangible, measurable difference within and beyond our operations, and for all stakeholders - customers, suppliers, employees and investors - to proudly partner with us on the journey to a more sustainable future.
Our 2022 sustainability report summarizes our first year working towards our most ambitious goals yet. We're proud to share some of our progress made and achievements from 20211.
1 Data is from calendar year 2021 unless noted.
2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Our world
Our commitment to contributing to a healthier, cleaner world and investing in our communities
14%
reduction in operational emissions1
Our emissions reduction and energy savings program, driven by a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, focuses on reducing the need for energy consumption, improving the efficiency of existing energy systems, leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar power and partnering with our ecosystem of customers and suppliers to develop
and implement energy and emissions reduction strategies.
94%
of waste diverted from landfill
97%
of our major sites2 partnered with a local NGO
We're on a journey to zero waste. Focused on achieving zero waste at 50% of manufacturing and logistics sites by 2025, we take a circular economy approach to recycle and re-purpose materials across our footprint.
We have over 100 facilities in 30 countries and almost all of our major sites spanning the globe partnered with a local NGO to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.
1 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks. Our revenue grew 8% during fiscal year 2022. With that growth, we saw an increase of our absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions from 2020 to 2021. We are developing an energy management strategy to account for growth and remain on track with our greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments. While we experienced
an increase year over year, our absolute scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions in 2021 decreased from our 2019 baseline year. 2 Sites with 1,000 employees or more
2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Our people
Our commitment to cultivating a safe, inclusive workplace for our people to be their best selves and reach their full potential
17%
reduction in total case incident rate year over year
Employee safety is of the utmost importance as we continue cultivating an environment where every team member can thrive. In 2021, a year-longthird-party assessment concluded and informed our plans to achieve an injury-free workplace through coaching, investment in technologies, safety Gemba walks and more.
22%
31%
female
racial and
representation at the
ethnic diverse
director level and
representation at the
above globally
director level and
above in the U.S.
We recognize that promoting diversity within leadership ranks and throughout technical and non-technical areas of the company leads to better performance, as shown in research and from our own experiences. In 2021, we proudly continued to cultivate diverse leadership through development programs like SheLeads and the McKinsey Connected Academy.
100%
of our employees have access to emotional/mental health programs
27
average hours of training provided per employee
Two years ahead of schedule, we reached our goal of implementing Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) globally to support employee mental wellbeing. In the U.S. for example, the EAP expanded to include Talkspace, an online therapy platform, where employees can communicate with their dedicated, licensed behavior therapist.
To help bring our values to life through shared behaviors, we introduced Flex's Ways of Working: respect and value others, learn and adapt, collaborate and share openly and honor commitments. We leveraged our new Flex Learn platform to launch our Ways
of Working learning programs, and we continue to develop online learning pathways for managers to collaborate and help continuously develop their team.
2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Our approach
Our commitment to a transparent, ethical approach to business practices and helping accelerate sustainability with customers and suppliers
29%
of our preferred suppliers set greenhouse gas emissions targets
48%
of specified customers had science-based targets
Initiated benchmarking activities
to get a firm and accurate baseline performance to measure and report our progress against
Our suppliers are required to have strong management systems established to protect the continuity and effectiveness of social and environmental activities, as well as mitigate potential risks. We are collaborating with our preferred suppliers to help 100% of them set greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction targets by 2030. Launched in 2021, our suppliers GHG emissions reduction program earned recognition
from CDP and Supply and Demand Chain Executive.
To help accelerate a more sustainable value chain, we commit that 70% of our customers by emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods and use of sold products will have science-based targets by 2025. Like our collaboration with preferred suppliers, we are working to scale learnings and best practices to help customers on their sustainability journey.
With a goal of being independently evaluated as having a world- class ethics and compliance program by 2025, we've taken significant steps to hold ourselves and our stakeholders to the highest ethical standards. This is outlined in our code of business ethics but also shows up in our actions such as our corporate compliance program and newly implemented integrated compliance scorecard program for our manufacturing sites and corporate functions.
2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Our sustainability recognitions
Manufacturing Leadership Award for the fourth consecutive year
FTSE4Good Index Series for the sixth consecutive year
Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings
Ericsson Supplier
Sustainability Award
Named to CDP's "A List" for our water security strategy and performance for the second consecutive year and earned an A- in climate change for the third year in a row
Responsible Business
Alliance Compass Award -
Implementation Category
Maintained the highest disclosure and transparency score on ESG factors from Institutional Shareholder Services
Green Supply Chain Award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive
Inclusion in the S&P's Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year