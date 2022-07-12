Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Flex Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
14.48 USD   +0.98%
Flex : 2022 Sustainability Report Factsheet

07/12/2022
Our 2022

Our framework

sustainability

report key

accomplishments

Ushering in a new

sustainability era

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of our strategy and vision of becoming the most trusted global technology, supply chain and manufacturing partner to improve the world.

In 2021, we refreshed our sustainability strategy and announced a comprehensive set of targets through 2030. Our framework and commitments center

on our world, our people and our approach to business practices, spanning several pillars, and align with the UN Global Compact and UN Sustainable Development Goals. We strive to drive a tangible, measurable difference within and beyond our operations, and for all stakeholders - customers, suppliers, employees and investors - to proudly partner with us on the journey to a more sustainable future.

Our 2022 sustainability report summarizes our first year working towards our most ambitious goals yet. We're proud to share some of our progress made and achievements from 20211.

1 Data is from calendar year 2021 unless noted.

2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Our world

Our commitment to contributing to a healthier, cleaner world and investing in our communities

14%

reduction in operational emissions1

Our emissions reduction and energy savings program, driven by a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, focuses on reducing the need for energy consumption, improving the efficiency of existing energy systems, leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar power and partnering with our ecosystem of customers and suppliers to develop

and implement energy and emissions reduction strategies.

94%

of waste diverted from landfill

97%

of our major sites2 partnered with a local NGO

We're on a journey to zero waste. Focused on achieving zero waste at 50% of manufacturing and logistics sites by 2025, we take a circular economy approach to recycle and re-purpose materials across our footprint.

We have over 100 facilities in 30 countries and almost all of our major sites spanning the globe partnered with a local NGO to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.

1 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks. Our revenue grew 8% during fiscal year 2022. With that growth, we saw an increase of our absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions from 2020 to 2021. We are developing an energy management strategy to account for growth and remain on track with our greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments. While we experienced

an increase year over year, our absolute scope 1 and 2 market-based emissions in 2021 decreased from our 2019 baseline year. 2 Sites with 1,000 employees or more

2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Our people

Our commitment to cultivating a safe, inclusive workplace for our people to be their best selves and reach their full potential

17%

reduction in total case incident rate year over year

Employee safety is of the utmost importance as we continue cultivating an environment where every team member can thrive. In 2021, a year-longthird-party assessment concluded and informed our plans to achieve an injury-free workplace through coaching, investment in technologies, safety Gemba walks and more.

22%

31%

female

racial and

representation at the

ethnic diverse

director level and

representation at the

above globally

director level and

above in the U.S.

We recognize that promoting diversity within leadership ranks and throughout technical and non-technical areas of the company leads to better performance, as shown in research and from our own experiences. In 2021, we proudly continued to cultivate diverse leadership through development programs like SheLeads and the McKinsey Connected Academy.

100%

of our employees have access to emotional/mental health programs

27

average hours of training provided per employee

Two years ahead of schedule, we reached our goal of implementing Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) globally to support employee mental wellbeing. In the U.S. for example, the EAP expanded to include Talkspace, an online therapy platform, where employees can communicate with their dedicated, licensed behavior therapist.

To help bring our values to life through shared behaviors, we introduced Flex's Ways of Working: respect and value others, learn and adapt, collaborate and share openly and honor commitments. We leveraged our new Flex Learn platform to launch our Ways

of Working learning programs, and we continue to develop online learning pathways for managers to collaborate and help continuously develop their team.

2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Our approach

Our commitment to a transparent, ethical approach to business practices and helping accelerate sustainability with customers and suppliers

29%

of our preferred suppliers set greenhouse gas emissions targets

48%

of specified customers had science-based targets

Initiated benchmarking activities

to get a firm and accurate baseline performance to measure and report our progress against

Our suppliers are required to have strong management systems established to protect the continuity and effectiveness of social and environmental activities, as well as mitigate potential risks. We are collaborating with our preferred suppliers to help 100% of them set greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction targets by 2030. Launched in 2021, our suppliers GHG emissions reduction program earned recognition

from CDP and Supply and Demand Chain Executive.

To help accelerate a more sustainable value chain, we commit that 70% of our customers by emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods and use of sold products will have science-based targets by 2025. Like our collaboration with preferred suppliers, we are working to scale learnings and best practices to help customers on their sustainability journey.

With a goal of being independently evaluated as having a world- class ethics and compliance program by 2025, we've taken significant steps to hold ourselves and our stakeholders to the highest ethical standards. This is outlined in our code of business ethics but also shows up in our actions such as our corporate compliance program and newly implemented integrated compliance scorecard program for our manufacturing sites and corporate functions.

2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Our sustainability recognitions

Manufacturing Leadership Award for the fourth consecutive year

FTSE4Good Index Series for the sixth consecutive year

Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings

Ericsson Supplier

Sustainability Award

Named to CDP's "A List" for our water security strategy and performance for the second consecutive year and earned an A- in climate change for the third year in a row

Responsible Business

Alliance Compass Award -

Implementation Category

Maintained the highest disclosure and transparency score on ESG factors from Institutional Shareholder Services

Green Supply Chain Award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive

Inclusion in the S&P's Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year

Explore our full 2022 sustainability report for more details around our sustainability performance.

Disclaimer

Flex Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
