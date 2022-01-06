Flex : A shift is underway in electronics manufacturing

Having largely operated in the shadows of their more famous brand-name clients, the $500 billion electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector now stands at the vanguard of a sweeping transformation.1

A shift is underway in how brands and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engage their EMS providers. Long seen as an outsourced production workhorse, EMS players are now viewed as a strategic partner that can help their clients drive resilience, innovation, speed to market and sustainability. As businesses confront more complex challenges that they cannot solve alone, the industry has effectively become a platform of diverse capabilities to enable its clients to navigate a rapidly changing and hyper-competitive world. Never before has this partnership been so critical in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic which has sparked reinvention and new ways of working.

Continue reading in Industry Week here