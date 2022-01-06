Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flex Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Flex : A shift is underway in electronics manufacturing

01/06/2022 | 05:18pm EST
A shift is underway in electronics manufacturing
12/22/2021 - by Revathi Advaithi

Having largely operated in the shadows of their more famous brand-name clients, the $500 billion electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector now stands at the vanguard of a sweeping transformation.1

A shift is underway in how brands and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engage their EMS providers. Long seen as an outsourced production workhorse, EMS players are now viewed as a strategic partner that can help their clients drive resilience, innovation, speed to market and sustainability. As businesses confront more complex challenges that they cannot solve alone, the industry has effectively become a platform of diverse capabilities to enable its clients to navigate a rapidly changing and hyper-competitive world. Never before has this partnership been so critical in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic which has sparked reinvention and new ways of working.

Continue reading in Industry Week here

Written by Revathi Advaithi

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Flex Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 294 M - -
Net income 2022 892 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 485 M 8 485 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 167 201
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
Revathi Advaithi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Capellas Non-Executive Chairman
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEX LTD.-1.64%8 485
HEXAGON AB-1.95%41 907
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%32 206
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.20%30 317
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.22%29 830
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-1.82%20 011