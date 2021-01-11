Log in
FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
Flex : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

01/11/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q3Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-announces-date-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-call-301205589.html

SOURCE Flex


