Flex Expands Regional Strategic Automotive Manufacturing Hub in Jalisco, Mexico to Enable Next-Generation Mobility

06/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., and GUADALAJARA, Jalisco, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it is expanding its automotive industry operations in Jalisco, Mexico. The company is building a new 145,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that will serve as the strategic in-region automotive manufacturing hub dedicated to producing advanced electronic components that will accelerate the era of electric and autonomous vehicles.

"Innovative and reliable electronic technologies are essential ingredients for ushering in the next generation of mobility. Our Guadalajara site provides advanced manufacturing capabilities, a robust supply chain with global reach, and the technical domain expertise needed to deliver the highest value to our automotive customers as they pursue their goals toward an autonomous and electrified future" said Rodrigo DallOglio, Head of Operations for LatAm.

This expansion reaffirms Flex's commitment to the region and to continue to be the leading employer and largest exporter in Jalisco.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Media & Press
Joel Aguilar
Sr. Manager, Marketing and Communications LatAm
+(52) 333-200-4420
Joel.Aguilar@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-expands-regional-strategic-automotive-manufacturing-hub-in-jalisco-mexico-to-enable-next-generation-mobility-301567259.html

SOURCE Flex


© PRNewswire 2022
