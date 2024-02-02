More about the company
Flex Ltd. is engaged in providing a portfolio of manufacturing solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS) and Nextracker. The FAS segment is comprised of various end markets, such as Communications, Enterprise, and Cloud (CEC), including data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure; Lifestyle, including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio; and Consumer Devices, including mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The FRS segment consists of end markets, such as Automotive, including mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; Health Solutions, including medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and Industrial, including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment provides intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions.