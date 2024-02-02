Flex Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Flex Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 7,103 million compared to USD 7,756 million a year ago. Net income was USD 197 million compared to USD 230 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.46 compared to USD 0.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.45 compared to USD 0.5 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 21,910 million compared to USD 22,869 million a year ago. Net income was USD 611 million compared to USD 651 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.39 compared to USD 1.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.37 compared to USD 1.41 a year ago.