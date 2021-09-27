Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flex Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flex : Welcomes Xavier Boza as Chief Human Resources Officer

09/27/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Xavier Boza has joined the company as chief human resources officer (CHRO). Mr. Boza will report directly to CEO, Revathi Advaithi.

Mr. Boza joins Flex with nearly 25 years of human resources experience including defining and implementing strategic initiatives to modernize HR and generate business critical value within the function. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president and CHRO for Campbell's Soup Company. While at Campbell's, Mr. Boza reported directly to the CEO and was responsible for the global human resources organization. During this time, he led HR functions through divestitures, M&A and substantial transformations that supported growth. Prior to Campbell's, Mr. Boza held HR leadership roles at diverse organizations with globally dispersed teams such as Kellogg's Company and Kraft Food Group. Throughout these opportunities, Mr. Boza served as a strategic trusted advisor to C-Suite leaders and the board.

"It's a privilege to join Flex, a company I have admired with an amazing global footprint and impact; and working for Revathi Advaithi at a time of growth and transformation," said Xavier Boza. "In this unique time, supporting Flex employees and prioritizing a strong, global and inclusive culture is more important than ever. I am incredibly excited to take on this challenge and work with this remarkable team."

"With over 160,000 employees across 30 countries, people are at the heart of everything we do at Flex. We are excited to welcome Xavier Boza, an experienced, global HR leader, who will help take our human capital strategy to the next level," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO at Flex. "With his proven track record of prioritizing people and creating meaningful employee experiences, I am confident that he will unite us as a global workforce, amplifying our sustainable HR practices and accelerating our inclusion and diversity efforts at Flex."

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. 

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
David.Rubin@flex.com

Media & Press
Silvia Gianelli
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
(831)359-0277
Silvia.Gianelli@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-welcomes-xavier-boza-as-chief-human-resources-officer-301385384.html

SOURCE Flex


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FLEX LTD.
09:06aFLEX : Welcomes Xavier Boza as Chief Human Resources Officer
PR
04:16aFLEX : Factory in Althofen, Austria Admitted into World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse N..
PR
09/20FLEX : receives 3rd consecutive European Lenovo Logistics Excellence Award
PR
09/17INSIDER SELL : Flex
MT
09/15FLEX : joins the World Economic Forum to help advance the new era of manufacturing
PR
09/14A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Flex
CI
09/08FLEX : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
08/25MEDIA ALERT : Diversified Manufacturer Hiring 100+ Positions in Salt Lake City
PR
08/05FLEX LTD. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30FLEX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIO..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLEX LTD.
More recommendations