Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flex Ltd.    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/23 04:00:00 pm
10.41 USD   -3.16%
05:35pFLEX : appoints Mike Hurlston to Board of Directors
PU
09/21FLEX : Appoints Michael Hurlston to Board of Directors
BU
08/31FLEX : Repeat Winner of Manufacturing Leadership Awards
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flex : appoints Mike Hurlston to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

San Jose, CA, September 21, 2020 - Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Michael Hurlston, a seasoned executive and board member, has joined the Company's Board of Directors effective September 15, 2020. Mr. Hurlston has also been named as a member of the Company's Audit Committee.

With over 25 years of business and technology leadership experience, Mr. Hurlston currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Synaptics Incorporated, a worldwide pioneer and leader in human interface hardware and software. Before joining Synaptics, he was chief executive officer of Finisar Corporation, a manufacturer of optical communication components and subsystems. He also served as executive vice president, worldwide sales and in a variety of management roles over the course of his nearly 20-year career with Broadcom.

Michael D. Capellas, Chairman of the Flex Board, said, 'Michael Hurlston is a highly seasoned executive with significant technology and global experience as well as a proven track record of growing large businesses to achieve consistent profitable growth and market penetration. Michael's deep knowledge and experience will further strengthen our leadership team and we are very pleased to welcome him to the Board.'

Mr. Hurlston currently serves as a board member for Synaptics and UbiquitiInc., a position he has held since 2016. He received his Bachelor and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and his MBA from the University of California, Davis.

About Flex Ltd.


Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

David Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4632

David.Rubin@flex.com

Media & Press

Silvia Gianelli

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(408) 797-7130

Silvia.Gianelli@flex.com

Disclaimer

Flex Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 21:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLEX LTD.
05:35pFLEX : appoints Mike Hurlston to Board of Directors
PU
09/21FLEX : Appoints Michael Hurlston to Board of Directors
BU
08/31FLEX : Repeat Winner of Manufacturing Leadership Awards
BU
08/27FLEX : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/12FLEX : Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
BU
08/07FLEX : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
07/30FLEX : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
07/20Reliance-Google smartphone deal in India threatens Chinese firms
RE
07/10FLEX : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call
BU
06/30FLEX : 2020 Singapore Statutory Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 424 M - -
Net income 2021 357 M - -
Net Debt 2021 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 385 M 5 385 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart FLEX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Flex Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,57 $
Last Close Price 10,75 $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Revathi Advaithi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Capellas Non-Executive Chairman
François Barbier President-Global Operations & Components
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEX LTD.-14.82%5 385
HEXAGON AB22.78%26 620
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED12.78%25 694
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-8.75%17 287
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.24%13 457
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.80%11 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group