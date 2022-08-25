Log in
    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-08-25 pm EDT
18.75 USD   +3.25%
Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/17Credit Suisse Analyst Initiates Coverage of 19 US Technology Companies
MT
08/01Flex receives 4th consecutive Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year Award
PR
Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/25/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: September 7, 2022
Presentation time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: September 12, 2022
Presentation time: 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET

The presentations will be available as live webcasts accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
David.Rubin@flex.com 

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
Mark.Plungy@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301612666.html

SOURCE Flex


© PRNewswire 2022
