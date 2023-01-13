Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flex Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
24.03 USD   +2.47%
01/11Flex Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call
PR
2022Flex Ltd. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Flex Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nextracker Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

01/13/2023 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nextracker intends to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NXT"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc. ("Nextracker"), has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of Nextracker's Class A common stock ("Common Stock"). In connection with the proposed offering, Nextracker intends to list its Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "NXT." The timing, number of shares of Common Stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Barclays are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Truist Securities, HSBC, BNP PARIBAS, Mizuho, Scotiabank, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. SMBC Nikko, BTIG, UniCredit, and Roth Capital Partners will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: the SEC at www.sec.gov; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

The registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Common Stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy any Common Stock be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About Nextracker 
Nextracker is the leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance.

Flex Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations         
David.Rubin@flex.com 

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
Mark.Plungy@flex.com

Nextracker Contact
Media & Press 
Kristan Kirsh
Vice President, Global Marketing
kkirsh@nextracker.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextracker-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301721736.html

SOURCE Flex


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FLEX LTD.
01/11Flex Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call
PR
2022Flex Ltd. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
2022Flex Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Transcript : Flex Ltd. Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Confe..
CI
2022Flex Ltd. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
2022Flex : Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report
PU
2022Tranche Update on Flex Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 31, 2022.
CI
2022Flex Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for $1,000 million worth of its shares.
CI
2022Tranche Update on Flex Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 5, 2021.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLEX LTD.
More recommendations