  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flex Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEX   SG9999000020

FLEX LTD.

(FLEX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56:15 2023-02-09 pm EST
23.69 USD   -1.90%
Solar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut
RE
Solar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut
RE
06:04aFlex Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Solar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut

02/09/2023 | 12:41pm EST
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Nextracker Inc, the solar-tracking business of Singapore's Flex Ltd, soared 26% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday.

The stock opened at $30.31, above its upsized initial public offering (IPO) price of $24 a share.

Nextracker's listing comes after a prolonged lull in U.S. markets as rapid interest rate hikes and a downturn in the economy stalled dealmaking activity.

The Fremont, California based company raised $638 million from 26.6 million shares on Wednesday, higher than its original plan of $534.9 million.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Barclays were among the underwriters for the offering.

Founded in 2013 by Chief Executive Officer Dan Shugar, Nextracker provides solar tracker and software solutions for solar power plants. It was acquired by supply chain and manufacturing solutions provider Flex in 2015.

Nextracker's annual revenue rose to $1.46 billion for fiscal 2022 from $1.20 billion a year earlier, according to a filing. (Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.06% 189.6 Delayed Quote.19.68%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.72% 50.8 Delayed Quote.13.09%
FLEX LTD. -0.97% 23.9116 Delayed Quote.12.53%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.36% 5941.38 Real-time Quote.6.46%
Solar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut
Solar tech firm Nextracker's shares soar in New York debut
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 080 M - -
Net income 2023 838 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 894 M 10 894 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 172 648
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart FLEX LTD.
Flex Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLEX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,15 $
Average target price 28,29 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Revathi Advaithi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Lundstrom Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Capellas Non-Executive Chairman
Gus Shahin Chief Information Officer
Kwang Hooi Tan President-Global Operations & Components
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEX LTD.12.53%10 894
HEXAGON AB12.34%31 077
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.01%22 063
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.47%20 333
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26.96%16 808
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED9.85%14 198