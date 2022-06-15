Log in
FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FSI Announces Food Grade Compliance at the NanoChem Factory in Peru, Illinois

06/15/2022
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI, FRANKFURT: FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today the Company is very pleased to announce food grade compliance at NanoChem’s Peru, Illinois factory.

Dan O'Brien, CEO comments, "The NanoChem division in IL has spent substantial effort over the last 18 months and is pleased to have achieved food grade compliance for the entire Peru plant." CEO O'Brien continues, "This is especially important for our expanding toll spray drying business where we have spare capacity. We encourage contact from companies who need food grade spray drying services in the mid-west.”

Achieving food grade compliance is time consuming and costly. However, it distinguishes our services in an industrial specialty that the Company believes could lead to significant growth opportunities.

About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world’s first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a “liquid blanket” evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Safe Harbor Provision
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International
6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts

Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax: 250.477.9912
Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40,2 M - -
Net income 2022 4,75 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 31,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 52,0%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bryan O'Brien President, CEO, CFO, CAO, Secretary & Director
John H. Bientjes Independent Director
Thomas Murray Fyles Independent Director
Ben Seaman Independent Director
David A. Fynn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-33.93%32
ECOLAB INC.-35.94%42 928
SIKA AG-40.24%34 928
GIVAUDAN SA-34.81%28 812
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.31%20 007
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-29.77%16 773