  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Flexible Solutions International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSI   CA33938T1049

FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
1.650 USD   -2.94%
05:31pFSI Announces Termination of Merger with Lygos Inc
GL
05:30pFSI Announces Termination of Merger with Lygos Inc
AQ
05:26pFlexible Solutions International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSI Announces Termination of Merger with Lygos Inc

09/30/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI, FRANKFURT: FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today FSI and Lygos Inc. have agreed to terminate the Merger Agreement between the parties.

FSI and Lygos remain committed to finding routes to sustainable aspartic acid and the myriad sustainable and biodegradable products that can be made from aspartic acid. Neither FSI nor Lygos will let the termination of the merger agreement prevent them from working together in other ways to achieve the goal of sustainable aspartic acid.

About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Victoria, British Columbia, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world’s first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a “liquid blanket” evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Safe Harbor Provision
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International
6001 54th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts
Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax: 250.477.9912
Email: info@flexiblesolutions.com

If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to: info@flexiblesolutions.com

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit www.flexiblesolutions.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,8 M - -
Net income 2022 4,82 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 21,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 52,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,70 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bryan O'Brien President, CEO, CFO, CAO, Secretary & Director
John H. Bientjes Independent Director
Thomas Murray Fyles Independent Director
Ben Seaman Independent Director
David A. Fynn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-56.30%21
ECOLAB INC.-37.80%41 586
SIKA AG-49.22%30 282
GIVAUDAN SA-39.07%27 496
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.99%16 927
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-40.35%14 536