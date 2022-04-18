Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Flexible Solutions International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSI   CA33938T1049

FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(FSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 01:34:08 pm EDT
3.605 USD   +4.30%
01:13pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NTUS, FSI, ESSC
PR
10:17aFSI STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
07:08aFLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NTUS, FSI, ESSC

04/18/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS)'s sale to an affiliate of ArchiMed for $33.50 in cash per share. If you are a Natus Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE: FSI)'s merger with Lygos, Inc. If you are a Flexible Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC)'s merger with ICONIQ Holding Limited. If you are an East Stone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ntus-fsi-essc-301527107.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:13pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NTUS, FSI, ESSC
PR
10:17aFSI STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Flexible Solutio..
BU
07:08aFLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
07:04aFLEXIBLE INTERNATIONAL : Lygos and Flexible Solutions International Announce Definitive Me..
PU
07:02aFLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change ..
AQ
06:45aFlexible Solutions International, Lygos Enter Merger Agreement in All-Stock Transaction
MT
06:01aLygos and Flexible Solutions International Announce Definitive Merger Agreement to Form..
GL
04/12FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
04/01FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
04/01TRANSCRIPT : Flexible Solutions International Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 01, 2022
CI
More news