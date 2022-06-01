Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Flexiroam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRX   AU000000FRX8

FLEXIROAM LIMITED

(FRX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 11:51:50 pm EDT
0.0380 AUD   -2.56%
06/01FLEXIROAM : Application for quotation of securities - FRX
PU
05/31FLEXIROAM : appoints Steve Picton as Non-Executive Director
PU
05/31Flexiroam Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flexiroam : Application for quotation of securities - FRX

06/01/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FLEXIROAM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FRX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,911,765

02/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FLEXIROAM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

27143777397

1.3

ASX issuer code

FRX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FRXAG : CEO PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FRX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

10,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/6/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/6/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

10,000,000

Marc Barnett

Marc Barnett

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 11

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date

2/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personal

Fully paid ordinary shares issued for no consideration on the vesting and conversion of CEO Performance Rights.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.034000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

For

FRXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 23-AUG-2023 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FRX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

2/6/2022

2/6/2022

10,000,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flexiroam Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
