Flexiroam : Application for quotation of securities - FRX

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FLEXIROAM LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday June 02, 2022
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
FRX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
26,911,765
02/06/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
ABN
27143777397
2/6/2022
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
FRXAG : CEO PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
FRX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
10,000,000
Yes
An issue of new +securities
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
10,000,000
Marc Barnett
Application for quotation of +securities
2/6/2022
Yes
10,000,000
No
Fully paid ordinary shares issued for no consideration on the vesting and conversion of CEO Performance Rights.
0.034000
N/A
FRXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 23-AUG-2023 EX NIL
FRX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2/6/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
