Flexiroam : Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C - December 2021

White label connectivity solutions

Flexiroam has launched a white label offering, where resellers can offer data to their customers, which they market using their own brand. This new initiative is expected to drive a substantial increase in data consumption over time, via third party channels. The three clients signed during Q3, will start to generate cash and revenue on a monthly basis once onboarded late in Q4.

Wave Rewards

In November, Flexiroam signed its first white label data agreement with leading Southeast Asian mPOS service provider Wave Rewards, to provide connectivity across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and China for an initial 5-year term. Wave Rewards will pay Flexiroam a monthly fee for each terminal connected to Flexiroam's network and the contract is projected to provide A$800k of annualised revenue to Flexiroam, once all committed SIMs are rolled out and activated.

BP Mobile

Flexiroam signed a white label eSIM agreement with leading mobile app developer BP Mobile, who will provide data in a bundled offering via their Second Phone Number app, which has 100k monthly active users. Flexiroam will initially provide connectivity for plans that cover the USA, Europe and the Americas and the agreement is expected to provide annual revenue of A$275k, based on BP Mobile's monthly sales forecasts.

Global Wireless Telecom

In December, the Company signed a data reseller agreement to New York based Global Wireless Telecom, who will be reselling data to its customers travelling internationally, from January, with a focus on the China business market. The contract has an initial term of five years, provides exposure to 30k customers based in New York, with one-third traveling to China annually, and is expected to provide up to A$600k of revenue to Flexiroam during FY23.

Travel partnerships to drive customer acquisition

Flexiroam has entered new partnerships and renewed existing partnerships, increasing consumer visibility of Flexiroam Travel products, and driving growth in data consumption.

BIG Rewards

During November, Flexiroam expanded its merchant partnership with AirAsia's BIG Rewards Program to include the Philippines. Flexiroam users across the ASEAN region will receive one BIG Point for every $1 USD spent on Flexiroam products, redeemable at more than 300 merchants. Big Rewards is the region's leading points platform, and the merchant partnership covers 6.7 million active users, across Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

In December, Flexiroam initiated a co-branding campaign with AirAsia Card Indonesia and Thailand, which will see Flexiroam actively promoted to 600k potential travel customers. The initiative will provide Flexiroam members who purchase data using an AirAsia credit or debit card issued by Permata Bank or Bangkok Bank with 20% additional loyalty points as a bonus. The offer will commence on 1 February 2022, and will be jointly promoted by BIG Rewards, Permata Bank and Bangkok Bank to ensure it receives significant market exposure.

Tune Protect

Flexiroam formed its inaugural partnership in the Middle East with Tune Protect EMEIA in November, providing free starter packs for Tune Protect EMEIA's partners & their customers, to be offered within their travel insurance packages. Tune Protect EMEIA is an online digital facilitator of travel and lifestyle products across the middle east region, reaching over 1,000 travel