Flexituff Ventures International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 04:25 am EST Share

Flexituff Ventures International Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,771.52 million compared to INR 2,594.17 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,782.95 million compared to INR 2,621.7 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 275.43 million compared to INR 358.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 10.25 compared to INR 14.42 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 10.25 compared to INR 14.42 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 3,381.14 million compared to INR 5,058.48 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,406.07 million compared to INR 5,125.43 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 657.97 million compared to INR 472.35 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 24.48 compared to INR 18.98 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 24.48 compared to INR 18.98 a year ago.