Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of Board of Directors approving the change of the internal auditor
01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
16:57:06
Subject
Announcement of Board of Directors approving the
change of the internal auditor
Date of events
2022/01/05
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/05
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Alice Hung / internal auditor
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Winni Pai / group auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/05
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Flexium Interconnect Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:08 UTC.