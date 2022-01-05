Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of the company approval for 2021 remuneration distribution of employees and directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/05 2.Company name:Flexium Interconnect, Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The company approved the 2021 employees remuneration by cash NT$83,000,000, and directors remuneration by cash NT$20,000,000�C 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A