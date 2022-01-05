Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of the company approval for 2021 remuneration distribution of employees and directors
01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
16:55:28
Subject
Announcement of the company approval for 2021 remuneration
distribution of employees and directors
Date of events
2022/01/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/05
2.Company name:Flexium Interconnect, Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The company approved the 2021 employees remuneration
by cash NT$83,000,000, and directors remuneration by cash NT$20,000,000�C
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Flexium Interconnect Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:08 UTC.