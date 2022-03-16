Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-dividend by Board of Directors
03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
19:25:30
Subject
Announcement of the record date decided for distribution
of Ex-dividend by Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/03/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividend: distribute NTD 1,668,127,795
from the additional paid in capital
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/02
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/10
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Suspension Period of ECB conversion：2022/05/13~2022/06/10
(2)If there is any outstanding shares changed, Board of Directors
empowers chairman to adjust the cash dividend distribution rate.
The revised distribution rate will be announced once decided.
(3)Stock transfer agencies：Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd Stock Transfer
Agency Division
Address：B2F, No. 210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Taipei City,
Taiwan (R.O.C.) 103
Tel：(02)2589-5859
Flexium Interconnect Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:37:04 UTC.