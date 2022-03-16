Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-dividend by Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/03/16 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash Dividend: distribute NTD 1,668,127,795 from the additional paid in capital 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/01 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/02 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/06 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/10 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) Suspension Period of ECB conversion：2022/05/13~2022/06/10 (2)If there is any outstanding shares changed, Board of Directors empowers chairman to adjust the cash dividend distribution rate. The revised distribution rate will be announced once decided. (3)Stock transfer agencies：Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd Stock Transfer Agency Division Address：B2F, No. 210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 103 Tel：(02)2589-5859