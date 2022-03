Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-dividend by Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/03/16 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash Dividend: distribute NTD 1,668,127,795 from the additional paid in capital 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/01 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/02 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/06 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/10 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) Suspension Period of ECB conversion:2022/05/13~2022/06/10 (2)If there is any outstanding shares changed, Board of Directors empowers chairman to adjust the cash dividend distribution rate. The revised distribution rate will be announced once decided. (3)Stock transfer agencies:Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd Stock Transfer Agency Division Address:B2F, No. 210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 103 Tel:(02)2589-5859