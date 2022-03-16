Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Flexium Interconnect, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6269   TW0006269004

FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.

(6269)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flexium Interconnect : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-dividend by Board of Directors

03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 19:25:30
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date decided for distribution
of Ex-dividend by Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/03/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividend: distribute NTD 1,668,127,795
from the additional paid in capital
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/01
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/02
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/06
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/10
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Suspension Period of ECB conversion：2022/05/13~2022/06/10
(2)If there is any outstanding shares changed, Board of Directors
   empowers chairman to adjust the cash dividend distribution rate.
   The revised distribution rate will be announced once decided.
(3)Stock transfer agencies：Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd Stock Transfer
   Agency Division
   Address：B2F, No. 210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Taipei City,
   Taiwan (R.O.C.) 103
   Tel：(02)2589-5859

Disclaimer

Flexium Interconnect Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.
07:38aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Announcement of the record date decided for distribution of Ex-divi..
PU
07:38aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Board Meeting Resolution on Retained Earnings Distribution
PU
07:28aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Resolve to convene 2022 Annual General Shareholder's Meeting by Boa..
PU
07:08aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Announcement of the company repurchasing its own company stock reso..
PU
07:08aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Announcement of the completion of the 13th stock buy-back plan by t..
PU
07:08aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Announcement of the company cumulative repurchases of its own compa..
PU
03/07FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Announcement of the company cumulative repurchases of its own compa..
PU
02/25Flexium Interconnect, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/18FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : The Company is invited to attend the J.P. Morgan Taiwan CEO-CFO Con..
PU
02/17FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Announcement of the company cumulative repurchases of its own compa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38 403 M 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net income 2022 3 281 M 115 M 115 M
Net cash 2022 5 190 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 32 184 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 405
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flexium Interconnect, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 94,00 TWD
Average target price 110,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Chih Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Ya Shih Hsiung Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsin Pin Fu Independent Director
Pei Chun Wu Independent Director
Shui Tung Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.-10.05%1 126
MEDIATEK INC.-24.03%50 320
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.11%20 327
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.76%19 125
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED-15.02%11 375
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-5.84%11 224