Flexium Interconnect : Board Meeting Resolution on Retained Earnings Distribution

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.0 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):5.0 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):1,668,127,795 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.0 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.0 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: If there is any outstanding shares changed due to CB conversion by bond holders, and share buyback by the Company or transfer shares to employees, Board of director empowers Chairman to handle. 11.Per value of common stock:10.0000