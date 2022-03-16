Flexium Interconnect : Board Meeting Resolution on Retained Earnings Distribution
03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
19:23:46
Subject
Board Meeting Resolution on Retained Earnings Distribution
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/16
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.0
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):5.0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):1,668,127,795
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
If there is any outstanding shares changed due to CB conversion
by bond holders, and share buyback by the Company or transfer
shares to employees, Board of director empowers Chairman to handle.
11.Per value of common stock:10.0000
Flexium Interconnect Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:37:04 UTC.