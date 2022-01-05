Flexium Interconnect : The Board resolved the capital expenditure budget of the company and subsidiary
Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
16:54:56
Subject
The Board resolved the capital expenditure
budget of the company and subsidiary
Date of events
2022/01/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/01/05
2.Content of the investment plan:The Board approved the company and
subsidiary the new capital expenditure budget today.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 3.6 billion.
4.Projected date of the investment:NA
5.Source of capital funds:Cash or Loan or Fundraising
6.Specific purpose:It's mainly for customer demand to build the new
production capacity.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The budget execution will be subject to customer demand and market
situation to adjust. The actual payment amount will be subject to the
execution progress and the vendor payment terms.
