Flexium Interconnect : The Board resolved the capital expenditure budget of the company and subsidiary

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/01/05 2.Content of the investment plan:The Board approved the company and subsidiary the new capital expenditure budget today. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 3.6 billion. 4.Projected date of the investment:NA 5.Source of capital funds:Cash or Loan or Fundraising 6.Specific purpose:It's mainly for customer demand to build the new production capacity. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The budget execution will be subject to customer demand and market situation to adjust. The actual payment amount will be subject to the execution progress and the vendor payment terms.