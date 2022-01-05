Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Flexium Interconnect, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6269   TW0006269004

FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.

(6269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flexium Interconnect : The Board resolved the capital expenditure budget of the company and subsidiary

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT INC
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/05 Time of announcement 16:54:56
Subject 
 The Board resolved the capital expenditure
budget of the company and subsidiary
Date of events 2022/01/05 To which item it meets paragraph 15
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/01/05
2.Content of the investment plan:The Board approved the company and
 subsidiary the new capital expenditure budget today.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 3.6 billion.
4.Projected date of the investment:NA
5.Source of capital funds:Cash or Loan or Fundraising
6.Specific purpose:It's mainly for customer demand to build the new
 production capacity.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The budget execution will be subject to customer demand and market
 situation to adjust. The actual payment amount will be subject to the
 execution progress and the vendor payment terms.

Disclaimer

Flexium Interconnect Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.
04:58aFLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : The Board resolved the capital expenditure budget of the company an..
PU
2021FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : The Company is invited to attend the Citi Taiwan Corporate Day
PU
2021FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT : Completes Registration for Capital Reduction Due to Recall of Uniss..
PU
2021Flexium Interconnect, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021The Company is invited to attend the JPMorgan Global TMT Conference
PU
2021Announced the company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021
PU
2021Board of Directors Resolved the Capital Reduction due to Cancellation of Restricted Emp..
PU
2021Flexium Interconnect, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Flexium Interconnect, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 5, ..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Flexium Interconnect, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 5, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 34 637 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
Net income 2021 2 964 M 107 M 107 M
Net cash 2021 3 762 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 36 538 M 1 327 M 1 323 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 405
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flexium Interconnect, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 104,00 TWD
Average target price 119,77 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Chih Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Ya Shih Hsiung Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsin Pin Fu Independent Director
Pei Chun Wu Independent Director
Shui Tung Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXIUM INTERCONNECT, INC.-0.48%1 327
MEDIATEK INC.-2.10%67 322
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.3.94%26 669
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.24%26 338
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.37%21 719
SILERGY CORP.-4.48%16 364