  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEXO   GRS259003002

FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-09-12 am EDT
6.000 EUR    0.00%
Announcement of regulated information of Law 3556/2007: Transaction Notification

09/12/2022 | 10:40am EDT
The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of article 21 of Law 3556/2007 as well as article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the 16th of April 2014, and following relevant notification submitted to the Company, announces that Mr. Dimitrios Mantzoros, son of Vergοs, Group Commercial Director of the Company (liable person under the above provisions), sold 400 common, registered shares of the Company for a total price of 2.400,00 Euro on 09/09/2022.

Koropi, September 12, 2022

For "FLEXOPACK S.A."


Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 114 M - -
Net income 2021 10,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 70,2 M 70,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 38,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Aliki Benroumpi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis P. Tsoukaridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis E. Papamichalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY-13.67%70
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-21.59%7 237
APTARGROUP, INC.-13.12%6 953
FP CORPORATION-12.12%1 978
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-26.22%1 456
SCIENTEX-22.76%1 276