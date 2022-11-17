Announcement of regulated information of Law 3556/2007: Transaction Notification

The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of article 21 of Law 3556/2007 as well as article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the 16th of April 2014, and following relevant notifications submitted to the Company, announces Mr. Panagiotis Pelonis, son of Diomidis, Factory Director of the Company (liable person under the above provisions), sold 11 common, registered shares of the Company for a total price of 76,90 Euro on 14/11/2022 and 15/11/2022.

Koropi, November 17, 2022

For "FLEXOPACK S.A."