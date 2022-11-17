Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEXO   GRS259003002

FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-11-17 am EST
6.900 EUR   -2.82%
12:19pAnnouncement Of Regulated Information Of Law 3556/2007 : Transaction Notification
PU
11/15Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company(ATSE:FLEXO) added to ATHEX Composite Index
CI
10/17Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Issuance of tax certificate for the fiscal year 2021 in accordance with article 65A Law 4174/2013
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of regulated information of Law 3556/2007: Transaction Notification

11/17/2022 | 12:19pm EST
The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of article 21 of Law 3556/2007 as well as article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the 16th of April 2014, and following relevant notifications submitted to the Company, announces Mr. Panagiotis Pelonis, son of Diomidis, Factory Director of the Company (liable person under the above provisions), sold 11 common, registered shares of the Company for a total price of 76,90 Euro on 14/11/2022 and 15/11/2022.

Koropi, November 17, 2022

For "FLEXOPACK S.A."


Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2021 10,4 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2021 2,14 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 82,5 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Aliki Benroumpi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis P. Tsoukaridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis E. Papamichalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY2.16%86
APTARGROUP, INC.-14.34%6 850
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-28.16%6 630
FP CORPORATION-5.99%2 163
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-24.62%1 418
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-42.37%1 139