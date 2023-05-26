Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLEXO   GRS259003002

FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:22 2023-05-26 am EDT
8.150 EUR   -1.21%
11:00aAnnouncement Of Regulated Information Of Law 3556/2007 : Transaction Notification
PU
05/24Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Invitation to the annual ordinary general meeting
PU
05/23Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Announcement of the amount of the share capital of FLEXOPACK S.A. under the provisions of Law 3556/2007
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of regulated information of Law 3556/2007: Transaction Notification

05/26/2023 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of article 21 of Law 3556/2007 as well as article 19 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the 16th of April 2014, and following relevant notification submitted to the Company, announces that Mr. Dimitrios Mantzoros, son of Vergοs, Group Commercial Director of the Company (liable person under the above provisions), sold 1,700 common, registered shares of the Company for a total price of 13,600.00 Euro on 25/05/2023.

Koropi, May 26, 2023

For FLEXOPACK S.A.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 14:58:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
11:00aAnnouncement Of Regulated Informatio : Transaction Notification
PU
05/24Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Invitation to the annual ordinary general meeting
PU
05/23Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Announcement of the amount of the share capital of ..
PU
05/23Announcement Of Regulated Informatio : Transaction Notification
PU
05/23Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Announcement of regulated information of Law 3556/2..
PU
05/19Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Announcement for analysts' annual briefing
PU
05/12Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Admission of new shares resulting from share capita..
PU
05/03Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Documents with information pursuant to article 1 pa..
PU
04/24Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial : Stock Option Plan Exercise Announcement
PU
04/13Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company Reports Earnings R..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 14,1 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2022 9,95 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 97,1 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stamatis Spyridonos Ginosatis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Finance Director
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Non-Executive Chairman
Rousos Georgios Director-Research& Development
Aliki Benroumpi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY4.43%104
APTARGROUP, INC.4.67%7 439
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-2.45%7 027
FP CORPORATION-22.56%1 718
SCIENTEX4.35%1 127
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.2.20%1 095
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer