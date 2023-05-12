Advanced search
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:12:02 2023-05-12 am EDT
8.000 EUR   -0.62%
10:37aFlexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Admission of new shares resulting from share capital increase following the exercise of stock options (Stock Option Plan)
PU
05/03Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Documents with information pursuant to article 1 par. 5 (h') of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (14.06.2017) regarding the admission to trading of FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY shares following the implement..
PU
04/24Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Stock Option Plan Exercise Announcement
PU
Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : Admission of new shares resulting from share capital increase following the exercise of stock options (Stock Option Plan)

05/12/2023 | 10:37am EDT
The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), announces that on the 18thof May 2023, commences the trading in the Athens Stock Exchange of 74,200 new, common, registered shares of the Company of nominal value of 0.54 Euro each, resulting from the recent increase of the share capital of the Company by 40,068.00Euro, due to the exercise of stock options (Stock Option Plan) by the members of the Board of Directors, the Managers and employees of the Company, amounting to a total of twenty-two (22) persons, at a share offer price of 3.00 Euro, in accordance with the resolution of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders dated 29.06.2018 and the relevant resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 17.05.2021.

The above share capital increase was certified by the Board of Directors of the Company on 02.05.2023, pursuant to the resolutions of the above Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders and was registered in the General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.) on 03.05.2023, through the Division of Companies (Department of Listed S.A.) of the Ministry of Development and Investments as the competent Supervisory Authority.

It is noted that, following the above increase, the share capital of the Company now amounts to 6,409,380.96 Euro, divided into 11,869,224 common, registered shares of nominal value 0,54 Euro each.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange at its meeting on the 11thof May 2023 approved the admission to trading of the above 74,200new common, registered shares of the Company.

By decision of the Company, it is determined that the above new shares will be traded in the Athens Exchange from the 18thof May 2023.

From the same date, the starting price of the Company's shares in the Athens Stock Exchange will be formed in accordance with the ATHEX Exchange Rulebook together with the decision No. 26 of the ATHEX Board of Directors, as in force, and the new shares will have been credited to the shares and securities accounts of the beneficiary shareholders in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS).

Messrs. shareholders may receive more information from the Form for the provision of information in accordance with article 1 par. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the 14thof June 2017, which is available electronically on the Company's website (http://www.flexopack.com) and on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (http://www.athexgroup.gr), as well as to contact the Investor Relations and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (Mrs. Stamatina Gkinosati, tel. +30 210 6680000).

Koropi, May 12, 2023

For FLEXOPACK S.A.


Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 14:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 14,1 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2022 9,95 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 94,8 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 37,8%
Technical analysis trends FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stamatis Spyridonos Ginosatis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Finance Director
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Non-Executive Chairman
Rousos Georgios Director-Research& Development
Aliki Benroumpi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY1.90%103
APTARGROUP, INC.8.77%7 815
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-3.99%6 916
FP CORPORATION-19.26%1 864
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.4.20%1 137
SCIENTEX0.93%1 130
