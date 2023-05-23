Advanced search
    FLEXO   GRS259003002

FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
05:56pm EDT 2023-05-23
8.300 EUR    0.00%
Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : Announcement of the amount of the share capital of FLEXOPACK S.A. under the provisions of Law 3556/2007

05/23/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of articles 9 par. 1 and 21 of Law 3556/2007, as well as the decision No. 1/434/03.07.2007 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, informs the investors that following:

(a) the full and complete coverage and payment of the amount of the increase of the share capital of the Company by cash payment and issuance of new shares, as a result of the exercise of the total stock options by the beneficiaries of the Stock Option Plan, which was adopted pursuant to the relevant resolution of the Board of Directors dated 17.05.2021, following the authorization provided by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders on the 29thJune 2018, and

(b)the commencement of trading on 18.05.2023 of the new, common, registered shares of the Company with voting right that resulted from the above share capital increase, the paid-up share capital of the Company now amounts to six million four hundred nine thousand three hundred eighty Euro and ninety-six cents (6,409,380.96 €) and is divided into eleven million eight hundred sixty-nine thousand two hundred twenty-four (11,869,224)common, registered shares of a nominal value of fifty-four Euro cents (€0.54) each.

From the above shares, 11,772,774 shares have voting right, since the remaining 96,450 are own shares, the voting rights of which are suspended in accordance with the provisions of article 50 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force.

Koropi, May 23, 2023

For FLEXOPACK S.A.


Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:55:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 14,1 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2022 9,95 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 97,7 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stamatis Spyridonos Ginosatis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Finance Director
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Non-Executive Chairman
Rousos Georgios Director-Research& Development
Aliki Benroumpi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY5.06%106
APTARGROUP, INC.8.28%7 740
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-2.35%7 034
FP CORPORATION-20.58%1 778
SCIENTEX4.04%1 143
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.3.60%1 125
