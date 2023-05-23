Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : Announcement of the amount of the share capital of FLEXOPACK S.A. under the provisions of Law 3556/2007

The Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of articles 9 par. 1 and 21 of Law 3556/2007, as well as the decision No. 1/434/03.07.2007 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, informs the investors that following:

(a) the full and complete coverage and payment of the amount of the increase of the share capital of the Company by cash payment and issuance of new shares, as a result of the exercise of the total stock options by the beneficiaries of the Stock Option Plan, which was adopted pursuant to the relevant resolution of the Board of Directors dated 17.05.2021, following the authorization provided by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders on the 29thJune 2018, and

(b) the commencement of trading on 18.05.2023 of the new, common, registered shares of the Company with voting right that resulted from the above share capital increase, the paid-up share capital of the Company now amounts to six million four hundred nine thousand three hundred eighty Euro and ninety-six cents ( 6,409,380.96 €) and is divided into eleven million eight hundred sixty-nine thousand two hundred twenty-four ( 11,869,224 ) common, registered shares of a nominal value of fifty-four Euro cents (€0.54) each.

From the above shares, 11,772,774 shares have voting right, since the remaining 96,450 are own shares, the voting rights of which are suspended in accordance with the provisions of article 50 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force.

Koropi, May 23, 2023

For FLEXOPACK S.A.