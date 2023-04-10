Advanced search
    FLEXO   GRS259003002

FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
8.350 EUR   +1.83%
10:56aFlexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial And Industrial Plastics : Financial calendar 2023
PU
2022Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company(ATSE:FLEXO) dropped from ATHEX Composite Index
CI
2022Announcement Of Regulated Information Of Law 3556/2007 : Transaction Notification
PU
Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

04/10/2023 | 10:56am EDT
In the context of the correct, reliable and timely information of the investors and according to articles 4.1.2. (Paragraph 1 Sub. (b)) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook (hereinafter the «Rulebook»), the company under the name «FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY» and the distinctive title «FLEXOPACK S.A.» (hereinafter the «Company») announces the Financial Calendar for 2023 as follows:

  • Release Date of the Annual Financial Results (Company and consolidated) of Financial Year 2022 (1.1.2022-31.12.2022): Wednesday, 12 April 2023

    The Annual Financial Report of Financial Year 2022 will be available on the Company website (www.flexopack.com) as well as on the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr) after the closing of Athens Exchange trading session.

  • Date of financial analysts' Annual Briefing via teleconference, according to article 4.1.3.15.2 of the Rulebook, presenting Financial Results of Financial Year 2022 (01.01.2022-31.12.2022): Friday, 19 May 2023 at 16.00 local time.

  • Date of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders: Friday, 16 June 2023.

  • Ex-dividend date for Financial Year 2022: Monday, 3 July 2023.

  • -Shareholders entitled to dividend for Financial Year 2022: Tuesday, 4 July 2023.

  • -First day of payment of dividend for Financial Year 2022: Monday, 10 July 2023.

  • The aforementioned dates regarding the dividend distribution and payment are subject to the self-evident approval of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

    Specific details regarding the above will be given with a new announcement of the Company at a later date.

    The Company is eligible to amend the above dates under the condition that investors are timely informed in accordance with the provisions of Rulebook.

Koropi,10 April 2023


Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 14:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
