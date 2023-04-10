Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

In the context of the correct, reliable and timely information of the investors and according to articles 4.1.2. (Paragraph 1 Sub. (b)) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook (hereinafter the «Rulebook»), the company under the name «FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY» and the distinctive title «FLEXOPACK S.A.» (hereinafter the «Company») announces the Financial Calendar for 2023 as follows:

Release Date of the Annual Financial Results (Company and consolidated) of Financial Year 2022 (1.1.2022-31.12.2022): Wednesday, 12 April 2023 The Annual Financial Report of Financial Year 2022 will be available on the Company website (www.flexopack.com) as well as on the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr) after the closing of Athens Exchange trading session.

Date of financial analysts' Annual Briefing via teleconference, according to article 4.1.3.15.2 of the Rulebook, presenting Financial Results of Financial Year 2022 (01.01.2022-31.12.2022): Friday, 19 May 2023 at 16.00 local time.

Date of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders: Friday, 16 June 2023.

Ex-dividend date for Financial Year 2022: Monday, 3 July 2023.

-Shareholders entitled to dividend for Financial Year 2022: Tuesday, 4 July 2023.

-First day of payment of dividend for Financial Year 2022: Monday, 10 July 2023.