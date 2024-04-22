In the context of the correct, reliable and timely information of the investors and according to articles 4.1.2. (Paragraph 1 Sub. (b)) and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook (hereinafter the «Rulebook»), the company under the name «FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY» and the distinctive title «FLEXOPACK S.A.» (hereinafter the «Company») announces the Financial Calendar for 2024 as follows:

Release Date of the Annual Financial Results (Company and consolidated) of Financial Year 2023 (1.1.2023-31.12.2023): Wednesday, 24 April 2024

The Annual Financial Report of Financial Year 2023 will be available on the Company website (www.flexopack.com) as well as on the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr) after the closing of Athens Exchange trading session on that date (24/04/2024).

Date of financial analysts' Annual Briefing via teleconference, according to article 4.1.3.15.2 of the Rulebook, presenting Financial Results of Financial Year 2023 (01.01.2023-31.12.2023): Friday, 17 May 2024 at 16.00 local time.

Date of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders: Friday, 21 June 2024 .

. Ex-dividend date for Financial Year 2023: Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

Shareholders entitled to dividend for Financial Year 2023: Wednesday, 3 July 2024 .

. First day of payment of dividend for Financial Year 2023: Monday, 8 July 2024.

The aforementioned dates regarding the dividend distribution and payment are subject to the self-evident approval of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Specific details regarding the above will be given with a new announcement of the Company at a later date.

The Company is eligible to amend the above dates under the condition that investors are timely informed in accordance with the provisions of Rulebook.

Koropi,22 April 2024