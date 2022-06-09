Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company
  News
  Summary
    FLEXO   GRS259003002

FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY

(FLEXO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-06-09 am EDT
6.350 EUR    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : Issuance of Common Bond Loan with total nominal value amounting to 9.000.000 Euro

06/09/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Management of the Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), following the resolution of the Board of Directors as of 2nd June 2022, hereby announces that on 9th June 2022 was signed a Bond Coverage Contract via private placement pursuant to the provisions of Law 4548/2018 and Law 3156/2003, as currently in force, of an amount of 9.000.000 Euro with bond holder the "ALPHA BANK S.A.", also designated as Payment Agent and Representative of the Bondholders.

The Company will use the product of the above-mentioned Common Bond Loan as follows: (a) amount of 3.214.000 Euro for the refund of existing ALHA BANK S.A. Common Bond Loan and (b) amount of 5.786.000 Euro for covering working capital needs in terms of its corporate activity.

Koropi, 9 June 2022

For "FLEXOPACK S.A."


Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 10,4 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 2,14 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 74,3 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Flexopack Société Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Aliki Benroumpi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis P. Tsoukaridis Independent Non-Executive Director
Ioannis E. Papamichalis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY-8.63%80
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-19.22%7 766
APTARGROUP, INC.-10.04%7 063
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-15.94%1 739
FP CORPORATION-28.95%1 702
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-35.29%1 443