Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : Issuance of Common Bond Loan with total nominal value amounting to 9.000.000 Euro

The Management of the Société Anonyme under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), following the resolution of the Board of Directors as of 2nd June 2022, hereby announces that on 9th June 2022 was signed a Bond Coverage Contract via private placement pursuant to the provisions of Law 4548/2018 and Law 3156/2003, as currently in force, of an amount of 9.000.000 Euro with bond holder the "ALPHA BANK S.A.", also designated as Payment Agent and Representative of the Bondholders.

The Company will use the product of the above-mentioned Common Bond Loan as follows: (a) amount of 3.214.000 Euro for the refund of existing ALHA BANK S.A. Common Bond Loan and (b) amount of 5.786.000 Euro for covering working capital needs in terms of its corporate activity.

Koropi, 9 June 2022

For "FLEXOPACK S.A."