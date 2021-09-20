Log in
Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : Performance and Results of the First Semester of 2021

09/20/2021 | 10:52am EDT
The financial performance and results for both the Company and the Group during the First Semester of 2021, compared to the respective period of the previous year (First Semester of 2020) are summarized below:

a) Consolidated Group turnover amounted to 49,981 mil. Euros, as compared to 51,387 mil. Euros posting a percentage decrease of 2,74% and Company's turnover to 43,896 mil. Euros as compared to 43,821 mil. Euros, posting a percentage increase of 0,17%.

b) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) amounted at Group level to 8,465 mil. Euros as compared to 11,405 mil. Euros, decreased by 25,78% and at Company's level to 7,725 mil. Euros as compared to 9,471 mil. Euros, posting a decrease of 18,44%.

c) Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted for the Group to 5,381 mil. Euros, as compared to 7,429 mil. Euros decreased by 27,57% and for the Company to 5,210 mil. Euros as compared to 6,754 mil. Euros, decreased by 22,86%.

d) Earnings After Taxes (EAT) amounted for the Group to 4,322 mil. Euros as compared to 5,672 mil. Euros decreased by 23,80% and for the Company to 4,236 mil. Euros as compared to 5,179 mil. Euros, decreased by 18,21%.

Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
