The Board of Directors of the Company under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as « the Company»), at the meeting held on June 12, 2024, following the authorization provided by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated 16 June 2023, proceeded with the establishment of a Stock Option Plan for the members of the Board of Directors, directors and other Company senior executives, in the form of a stock option, in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

The specific terms, procedure and arrangements of the approved Plan are as follows:

FLEXOPACK S.A.

1. Plan Description

The Company under the name "FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY" and the distinctive title "FLEXOPACK S.A." (hereinafter referred to as « the Company ») of which the shares are traded in the regulated market of the Athens Stock Exchange, in accordance with the decision of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 16.06.2023 , puts into effect this Stock Option Plan (hereinafter referred to as the « Plan »), for the benefit of certain executives who provide services on a consistent and permanent basis to the Company as they are specified in Article

hereof (hereinafter referred to as the " Participants "). In particular, the Plan consists of granting Options (as specifically defined in Article 5 hereof) to Participants, so that they acquire Company shares through participation in the Company's share capital increase, at a fixed price and at a specified time in accordance with the terms set forth in this Plan regarding the granting and exercise of Options (hereinafter referred to as " Share Rights "). The Plan is a voluntary benefit of the Company, freely revocable by decision of the competent corporate body at any time. The Plan shall be implemented and entered into force in accordance with the provisions of article 113 of Law 4548/2018 in force.

2. Duration of the Plan

2.1 The Share Rights shall be exercised only once by the Participants in accordance with Article 6 hereof.

1