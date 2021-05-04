Log in
    FPAY   US33939J3032

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

(FPAY)
FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

05/04/2021 | 09:32am EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, May 11th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time:  9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:  
Domestic callers:  877-407-3944
International callers: 412-902-0038


Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/44878/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

All news about FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 M - -
Net income 2021 5,05 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,5 M 50,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 68,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard R. House Chief Executive Officer
Harold Russell Heiser Chief Financial Officer
Howard S. Dvorkin Chairman
Thomas Scott King Independent Director
James D. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.-8.17%50
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.87%625 482
MEITUAN-0.48%229 380
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%167 226
SHOPIFY INC.-0.88%139 499
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-6.19%78 344
