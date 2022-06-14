Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FLXS   US3393821034

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FLXS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
19.90 USD   -0.20%
Summary 
Summary

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/14/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable July 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 29, 2022.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 322nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:21pFlexsteel Industries Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15 a Share, Payable July 11 to ..
MT
04:11pFlexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/24FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Gilbert “Alejandro” Huerta Joins Flexsteel Industries, ..
PU
05/24FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
05/24Gilbert “Alejandro” Huerta Joins Flexsteel Industries, Inc. as Chief Financ..
BU
05/24Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
05/24Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Alejandro Huerta as Chief Financial Officer, Effec..
CI
05/10Flexsteel Industries Sets Out 2022, 2023 Guidance
MT
05/10Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, Releases U..
BU
04/29FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 539 M - -
Net income 2022 4,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 55,6%
Managers and Directors
Jerald K. Dittmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alejandro Huerta Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas M. Levine Chairman
Michael J. Mcclaflin Chief Information & Technology Officer
Derek P. Schmidt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-24.98%111
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-23.95%5 493
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-54.01%3 872
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-7.21%2 768
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED-12.74%1 757
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-29.36%1 554